Umpire Nick Mahrley carted off after taking broken bat to neck

August 25, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nick Mahrley hit by broken bat

Home plate umpire Nick Mahrley was carted off the field after a scary incident during Sunday’s New York Yankees-Colorado Rockies game which saw him take a broken bat to the neck.

During the bottom of the fifth inning, Giancarlo Stanton’s bat broke when he swung at an inside pitch and dropped a single to the left. The barrel of the bat flew directly toward Mahrley’s head and struck him in the neck, seemingly getting under the home plate umpire’s mask.

The game went into a lengthy delay as trainers and medical personnel tended to Mahrley. Eventually, he had to be carted off, with the remainder of the game played with three umpires.

Serious injuries to umpires are fairly rare, but they unfortunately do happen from time to time. This one was particularly serious-looking, especially since the barrel of the bat seemingly managed to get underneath Mahrley’s mask.

There was no immediate update on Mahrley’s condition after he left the game.

