Umpire taken to hospital after being hit with Mike Trout’s broken bat

June 15, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Umpire hit in the face with broken bat

A scary scene unfolded late in Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers when Mike Trout’s broken bat struck the home plate umpire in the face.

Trout broke his bat on a single to center field in the top of the ninth. The top part of the bat hit home plate umpire Nate Tomlinson in the face. Tomlinson was incredibly unlucky, as the sharp part of the wood somehow got through the opening in his mask and hit him in the nose/eye area.

Tomlinson stayed down for a while and was bleeding from the face. Trainers tended to him before he left the game. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Tomlinson was taken to an emergency room and treated but managed to avoid a serious injury.

The injury was an unfriendly remainder that masks don’t protect against everything. We’re glad to hear Tomlinson is going to be fine.

