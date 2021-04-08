Noah Syndergaard takes hilarious shot at Pirates after Mets game blackout

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery he had roughly a year ago, which means there will be times when he has to watch his teammates from the couch until he returns. Syndergaard tried to do that on Thursday, but unfortunately he ran into an issue.

Syndergaard couldn’t get the Mets home opener against the Miami Marlins on TV, as the MLB package had it blacked out in his area. He voiced his frustrations in an Instagram live video in which he said he would have to settle for watching the “sh—y Pirates.”

Here’s the video, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

Not even Noah Syndergaard is exempt from MLB's blackout restrictions. pic.twitter.com/lkd2Axk2Wt — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 8, 2021

The Pirates are off to a 1-5 start, so they can’t really argue with Syndergaard. Though, the Mets are 1-2 and have not made the playoffs since 2016. Pittsburgh last reached the postseason in 2015, so both franchises have been pretty lousy.

It should be noted that Syndergaard is a known troll. Perhaps the best illustration of that was when he got into it with Trevor Bauer on Twitter earlier this year. We’re not surprised he called out the Pirates like that.