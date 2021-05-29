Noah Syndergaard has funny Twitter reaction to injury news

Noah Syndergaard suffered a setback in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he still has his sense of humor.

The New York Mets pitcher sent the following tweet on Friday, a day after his injury setback news was announced. He told Mets fans in a humorous manner to keep calm.

Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery earlier last year. He was making a second rehab start this week but suffered a setback and has been shut down for at least six weeks due to elbow inflammation.

The 28-year-old pitcher has gone 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in his career.