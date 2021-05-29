Noah Syndergaard has funny Twitter reaction to injury news
Noah Syndergaard suffered a setback in his rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he still has his sense of humor.
The New York Mets pitcher sent the following tweet on Friday, a day after his injury setback news was announced. He told Mets fans in a humorous manner to keep calm.
I’m A-OK everyone. See you soon. #LFGM pic.twitter.com/OBP9unsVkp
— Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) May 28, 2021
Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery earlier last year. He was making a second rehab start this week but suffered a setback and has been shut down for at least six weeks due to elbow inflammation.
The 28-year-old pitcher has gone 47-30 with a 3.31 ERA in his career.