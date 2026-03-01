Nolan Arenado gets the meme treatment for his unusual new hairstyle

Nolan Arenado wants to know, “How do you do fellow kids?”

The new Arizona Diamondbacks star Arenado went viral over the weekend over his unusual new hairstyle. Arenado posted to his Instagram Story that he is now rocking a bleached blonde look.

The move comes as Arenado is set to join Puerto Rico ahead of the World Baseball Classic later this month. Take a look at the image.

Nolan Arenado has gone blonde as he joins Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/csQo00Nro1 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 1, 2026

As a result, Arenado got properly memed online. Users compared him to everyone from Eminem to J. Balvin.

Slim Shady lookin ahh pic.twitter.com/wvW0KEBYRy — Rees Kennedy (@SavantStudy) March 1, 2026

Looks like J balvin to me pic.twitter.com/Hsi9KTa3ky — UneasyPerk (@UneasyPerk) March 1, 2026

Team Puerto Rico was like we gotta make Nolan Arenado have some swag somehow https://t.co/dqpMLhAJgm — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) March 1, 2026

For Arenado, his midlife crisis of sorts comes as he was just sent to Arizona earlier this offseason. At 34 years old, the 10-time Gold Glove winner and the eight-time All-Star had spent the last five MLB seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded away in a blockbuster deal this past January.

Of course, the bleached blonde hair is a tradition for the Puerto Rican team (a.k.a Team Rubio), which began nearly a decade ago in 2017 to emphasize unity and style. But with Arenado, the hairdo make take some getting used to.