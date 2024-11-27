Could Nolan Arenado be traded to AL playoff team?

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado remains the subject of trade rumors, with one specific team now being named as a potential suitor.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote Wednesday that the Detroit Tigers are a potential suitor for Arenado. The Tigers are in need of a right-handed bat, and Arenado could be a fit. He noted that Arenado’s reported willingness to play first base could also appeal to Detroit.

The Tigers, known to be seeking right-handed bats, are one possible fit on an Arenado trade. His willingness to play 1B, per Katie’s report, is appealing. The Tigers likely would ask for cash to be included in deal, given size of Arenado’s contract. https://t.co/y5fraRuKWW — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2024

Arenado has been named as a potential trade candidate since the end of the season. There are several challenges to moving him, including the three years and $52 million remaining on his contract. Arenado also has a no-trade clause, but one would imagine he would at least consider waiving it to go to the Tigers, who made the playoffs in 2023 with a very young squad.

An eight-time All-Star, Arenado hit .272 with just 16 home runs last season. The lack of power is a concern for the 33-year-old, but his defense remains as good as ever.