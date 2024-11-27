 Skip to main content
Could Nolan Arenado be traded to AL playoff team?

November 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Nolan Arenado on the field in a Cardinals uniform

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out to end the eight inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado remains the subject of trade rumors, with one specific team now being named as a potential suitor.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network wrote Wednesday that the Detroit Tigers are a potential suitor for Arenado. The Tigers are in need of a right-handed bat, and Arenado could be a fit. He noted that Arenado’s reported willingness to play first base could also appeal to Detroit.

Arenado has been named as a potential trade candidate since the end of the season. There are several challenges to moving him, including the three years and $52 million remaining on his contract. Arenado also has a no-trade clause, but one would imagine he would at least consider waiving it to go to the Tigers, who made the playoffs in 2023 with a very young squad.

An eight-time All-Star, Arenado hit .272 with just 16 home runs last season. The lack of power is a concern for the 33-year-old, but his defense remains as good as ever.

