A’s mocked over their retirement gift to Miguel Cabrera

September 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Miguel Cabrera in the dugout

Mar 30, 2022; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland A’s are being mocked over the retirement gift they gave to Miguel Cabrera because it’s a symbol of their cheapness and carelessness.

Cabrera plans to retire after the season, so teams have been giving the future Hall of Famer nice send-off gifts upon his last visit to their stadium.

The Detroit Tigers are in Oakland for a four-game series with the A’s in what will be Cabrera’s last time at the Oakland Coliseum. Prior to Thursday night’s game between the teams, the A’s presented Cabrera with a bottle of red wine.

Yes, that’s an $80 bottle of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2020.

Teams often give thoughtful gifts to legends of the game who are retiring — ones that typically have tie-ins to the area where the team is from. The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Cabrera a “Hollywood star.” The Angels gave him a surfboard. The A’s, which are located not too far from the wine vineyards in Napa Valley, gave him wine.

As many others pointed out, not only was the gift cheap, uncreative and plain, but it also was thoughtless. Cabrera has battled alcohol issues and had a DUI arrest in 2011.

The A’s can’t move out of Oakland soon enough. And they could really use a do-over on their gift to Cabrera.

