Fans have theory to explain Oakland A’s odd personnel moves

Fans have developed an interesting theory to explain some of the Oakland Athletics’ odd personnel moves, and it all has to do with a wristband.

The A’s have been approved to move to Las Vegas, Nevada and are working on getting a stadium built there. In the meantime, their imminent departure has upset their home fans in Oakland and led to tremendous backlash. One group that has been among the most vocal in protesting the A’s ownership group is Last Dive Bar. They sell wristbands that say “Baseball’s Last Dive Bar” on them. And they believe it’s no coincidence that Brent Rooker was benched and Esteury Ruiz was sent down to the minors. Both players have worn wristbands in the past supporting Last Dive Bar.

#WristbandGate Pache gone! Ruiz sent down! Rooker benched! Kap gone! Join the conspiracy here: https://t.co/iAFyCxLwkL The truth is out there!!!! pic.twitter.com/lveTbqQb80 — Last Dive Bar 🏟 (@LastDiveBar) April 1, 2024

Oakland’s ownership group is very sensitive, and MLB has even taken measures to help make them look better. That, combined with the surprising personnel moves, led some to seriously question whether the players showing support for the protest group got them in the dog house with the team.

Of course, the people driving the conspiracy theory are those who run Last Dive Bar, and their post about it came on April Fools’ Day. So it sure doesn’t hurt their efforts to sell more wristbands by representing them as an act of defiance against Oakland’s ownership group — an act that supposedly could cost a player his job.

We’re not entirely buying it, but the whole “Wristbandgate” is a fun notion.