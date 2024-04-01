 Skip to main content
Oakland A’s send very surprising player down to Triple-A

April 1, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The Oakland Athletics are pulling a real head-scratcher.

The A’s announced on Monday that they are sending outfielder Esteury Ruiz down to Triple-A Las Vegas. They are activating infielder Tyler Nevin, who was just claimed off waivers from Baltimore, in a corresponding move.

That is a pretty stunning move with Ruiz, who made 132 appearances for them last season and led the American League in stolen bases with 67. Ruiz also had a excellent performance during Oakland’s opening series against Cleveland, logging three hits (including two extra-base hits) with two runs scored and an RBI. All in all, Ruiz was batting .429 to begin the year.

Perhaps the only possible explanation is that Ruiz is a shoddy defender in the outfield while the A’s have veterans JJ Bleday and Seth Brown plus 23-year-old phenom Lawrence Butler ready to step in. But the sudden move by Oakland to demote their popular leadoff hitter won’t do much to appease their beyond-disillusioned fanbase right now.

