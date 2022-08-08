 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 7, 2022

Funny old Paul DeJong tweet goes viral after his torching of Yankees

August 7, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Paul DeJong smiling

Sep 24, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of game 2 of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Paul DeJong looked like he had a score to settle against the Yankees this weekend … probably because he has a score to settle against the Yankees.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger DeJong fire-grilled the Yankees during Sunday’s game, collecting two hits and two walks in a 12-9 St. Louis win. That included a cold-blooded three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Cards a four-run lead (just as the Yankees were rallying).

After the game, a funny old tweet that DeJong posted in 2011 went viral. The tweet read simply, “I hate the yankees.”

DeJong, who was just 18 when he posted the tweet, is a native of Orlando, Fla. and has said that he grew up an Atlanta Braves fan. The Yankees beat the Braves in the World Series in both 1996 and 1999, so perhaps DeJong’s earliest baseball memories are of the Bronx Bombers slaying his team.

The ex-All-Star DeJong certainly got his revenge on Sunday though. But when it comes to these old tweets, they are always a wild card. Just a few days ago, we saw it go the other way with a different MLB player.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus