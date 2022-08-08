Funny old Paul DeJong tweet goes viral after his torching of Yankees

Paul DeJong looked like he had a score to settle against the Yankees this weekend … probably because he has a score to settle against the Yankees.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger DeJong fire-grilled the Yankees during Sunday’s game, collecting two hits and two walks in a 12-9 St. Louis win. That included a cold-blooded three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Cards a four-run lead (just as the Yankees were rallying).

PAUL DEJONG ALL THE WAY TO BIG MAC LAND FOR HIS 100TH CAREER HOMER pic.twitter.com/22cg7Nibcn — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 7, 2022

After the game, a funny old tweet that DeJong posted in 2011 went viral. The tweet read simply, “I hate the yankees.”

I hate the yankees — Paul DeJong (@RealPaulDeJong) October 5, 2011

DeJong, who was just 18 when he posted the tweet, is a native of Orlando, Fla. and has said that he grew up an Atlanta Braves fan. The Yankees beat the Braves in the World Series in both 1996 and 1999, so perhaps DeJong’s earliest baseball memories are of the Bronx Bombers slaying his team.

The ex-All-Star DeJong certainly got his revenge on Sunday though. But when it comes to these old tweets, they are always a wild card. Just a few days ago, we saw it go the other way with a different MLB player.