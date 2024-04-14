Orioles ace offers awesome quote about facing other teams

The Baltimore Orioles traded for star pitcher Corbin Burnes in the offseason to serve as the team’s ace in their rotation. The man certainly talks an ace as well.

Burnes is slated to start on Sunday during the three-game series finale between the Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.

Burnes is very familiar with the Brewers given that he played his first six seasons with the franchise up until last year. The 29-year-old right-hander was asked Saturday if he felt that the familiarity gave him an advantage over his former team.

Burnes spoke with the confidence you’d expect from a pitcher with a Cy Young Award in his trophy cabinet.

“I feel like I have an advantage over every lineup,” said Burnes.

Does Corbin Burnes have an advantage over Brewers cause he knows their lineup? “I feel like I have an advantage over every lineup.” #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 13, 2024

It’s hard to argue with Burnes based on the Orioles star’s first three starts this season. He’s given up just four earned runs across 18.2 innings pitched, which is good for an ERA of 1.93. The Orioles have won each of Burnes’ first three appearances.

Baltimore will definitely be hoping for an ace-like outing from Burnes on Sunday. Orioles pitching has allowed 22 combined runs in the first two games of the series against the Brewers — both losses.