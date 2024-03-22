 Skip to main content
Orioles player does not mince words about Jackson Holliday demotion

March 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Baltimore Orioles cap

May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

One Baltimore Orioles veteran who may make the team’s Opening Day roster ahead of Jackson Holliday did not mince words about the team’s decision to send their top prospect back to the minors.

Veteran infielder Kolten Wong, who remains in the mix to make the team out of spring camp, essentially said Friday the Orioles demoted Jackson Holliday because of the “business aspect” of baseball. Wong strongly suggested that the Orioles were demoting Holliday in order to delay the start of his service time clock, which could get them another year of team control.

“Dude’s a stud, man. He’s gonna be an incredible player,” Wong said of Holliday. “Sometimes the business aspect, you know how the game gets ran, so he’s going to be up very soon. We all know that.”

Wong is probably correct. Holliday went 6-for-14 in spring training with two home runs and certainly looked ready to take the next step up to the majors. He is still just 20, however, and by delaying his debut until early May, the Orioles could set themselves up to get an extra year of team control before he is eligible for free agency. This would be rendered irrelevant, however, if Holliday were to come up and finish in the top two in Rookie of the Year voting, which would automatically grant him a full year of service time.

Holliday is not the first prospect that has been sent back to the minors despite many fans feeling that they are ready. In all likelihood, we will see Holliday before the end of the season, fairly or not.

