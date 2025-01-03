Orioles sign former All-Star pitcher to 1-year contract

The Baltimore Orioles need veteran pitching help, and they found some on Friday in the form of a two-time All-Star.

The Orioles signed veteran right-hander Charlie Morton to a one-year deal, the team confirmed Friday. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that Morton’s deal is worth $15 million.

Morton turned 41 in November but is still going strong. He spent last season with the Atlanta Braves, where he posted a 4.19 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 165.1 innings of work. He is not quite as effective as he was when he finished third in AL Cy Young voting with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, but he can still consistently get hitters out with a solid strikeout rate despite his age and relative lack of velocity.

The Orioles are coming off a 91-win season that ended with a disappointing AL Wild Card exit. They have already lost ace Corbin Burnes from that team, and Morton might be the best they can do to replace him after the team swung and missed at a few other pitchers earlier in the winter.