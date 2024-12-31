Orioles sign son of 3-time MLB All-Star

The Baltimore Orioles are signing the son of a guy who used to dominate them in their division decades ago.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that they have signed superutilityman Nick Gordon in free agency. The 29-year-old Gordon is getting a minor-league deal from the club.

Nick is the son of former AL saves leader Tom Gordon, who was a three-time All-Star reliever (including in the AL East with the Boston Red Sox in 1998 and then with the New York Yankees in 2004). Additionally, Nick is the younger brother of former MLBer Dee-Strange Gordon, a multi-time All-Star and ex-NL batting champion himself.

There is not a whole bunch of upside for the Orioles here as Nick is a career .244 hitter with an overall negative WAR over four MLB seasons. But he has logged experience at six different positions in the field (mainly in left field) and could be a factor for a Baltimore team that has done a lot of bargain-boxing this offseason.