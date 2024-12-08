2-time Yankees All-Star signs with division rival

A former All-Star for the New York Yankees is returning to the AL East.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Saturday that free agent catcher Gary Sanchez is signing with the Baltimore Orioles. Sanchez will be getting a one-year deal from Baltimore worth $8.5 million, Heyman adds.

The righty-hitting Sanchez, 32, began his MLB career with the Yankees and was a two-time All-Star with them as well as a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2017. But since leaving New York after the 2021 campaign, Sanchez has become a mercenary, bouncing around teams on year-to-year deals. The Orioles will now be Sanchez’s fifth MLB team in three seasons.

Sanchez hit .220 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs in 89 last season for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now he will head to an Orioles team that already nabbed a player away from another division rival earlier in the day.