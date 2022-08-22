Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game.

The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World Series. A temporary field with MLB dimensions was set up for the contest.

On Sunday, the Orioles-owned Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) tweeted out the Orioles’ starting lineup, along with a not-so-subtle jab at Yankee Stadium.

“Well this is weird,” the account wrote. “Most games in Little League parks are against the Yankees.”

well this is weird most games in Little League parks are against the Yankees https://t.co/qAs8OnaZW0 pic.twitter.com/0FNzK5IG4p — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) August 21, 2022

Yankee Stadium is well-known for its “short porch,” the name given to the shallow right-field wall that rests just 314 feet away from home plate at its shortest distance. The wall has undoubtedly been a huge home field advantage for the Yankees, especially for left-handed sluggers.

But 314 feet is actually the third-shortest distance to the right-field corner among the 30 MLB ballparks. Oracle Park, the home of the San Fransisco Giants, is 309 feet to the right-field corner, although the park’s 25-foot right-field wall is certainly not easy to clear. In a similar vein, Fenway Park’s famous “Pesky’s Pole” in the right-field corner is a mere 302 feet from home plate. But wrapping a fly ball around the foul pole for a homer is a tall order.

Baltimore pushed back their left-field wall this offseason in order to make it harder for opposing teams to hit home runs.