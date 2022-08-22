 Skip to main content
Orioles TV network savagely roasts Yankees

August 21, 2022
by Alex Evans
Mike Elias wearing sunglasses

Jun 12, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias prior to the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles were playing the Boston Red Sox during Sunday’s Little League World Series Classic, and the team’s television network managed to take a shot at another division rival before the game.

The game was played in Williamsport, Pa., the site of the annual Little League World Series. A temporary field with MLB dimensions was set up for the contest.

On Sunday, the Orioles-owned Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) tweeted out the Orioles’ starting lineup, along with a not-so-subtle jab at Yankee Stadium.

“Well this is weird,” the account wrote. “Most games in Little League parks are against the Yankees.”

Yankee Stadium is well-known for its “short porch,” the name given to the shallow right-field wall that rests just 314 feet away from home plate at its shortest distance. The wall has undoubtedly been a huge home field advantage for the Yankees, especially for left-handed sluggers.

But 314 feet is actually the third-shortest distance to the right-field corner among the 30 MLB ballparks. Oracle Park, the home of the San Fransisco Giants, is 309 feet to the right-field corner, although the park’s 25-foot right-field wall is certainly not easy to clear. In a similar vein, Fenway Park’s famous “Pesky’s Pole” in the right-field corner is a mere 302 feet from home plate. But wrapping a fly ball around the foul pole for a homer is a tall order.

Baltimore pushed back their left-field wall this offseason in order to make it harder for opposing teams to hit home runs.

