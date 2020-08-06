Ozzie Guillen shares how much he hates Nick Swisher

Ozzie Guillen has never been one to mince words, but his thoughts on one of his former players were particularly blunt even by his standards.

On NBC Sports Chicago’s White Sox postgame show on Wednesday night, the former White Sox manager was asked who he disliked more, Carlos Gomez or Nick Swisher. His answer was immediate.

Yeah so @OzzieGuillen really didn't hold back when discussing Nick Swisher pic.twitter.com/KJyvwJTWOM — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 6, 2020

“Oh my God, nobody can compare with Nick Swisher. I hate Nick Swisher with my heart,” Guillen said. “I think he hates me back. There’s nothing wrong with that. … His attitude was all fake and I don’t like fake people.”

Guillen added that Swisher’s one year with the White Sox was “one year too long.”

Swisher’s lone year with the White Sox was 2008, when he hit a dismal .219. Guillen has never particularly liked the ex-outfielder, but we didn’t really know it was quite this bad.

For better or worse, comments like this might help explain why Guillen isn’t getting another shot as a manager anywhere.