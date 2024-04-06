Ozzie Guillen has hilarious explanation for MLB muscle injuries

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen might be onto something when it comes to muscle injuries across Major League Baseball.

Guillen, now a White Sox TV analyst, reacted after star outfielder Luis Robert left Friday’s game with a right hip flexor injury. The issue is the latest muscle problem for the White Sox, who have also been without Eloy Jimenez due to a left adductor strain.

Guillen hilariously pointed out that back in his day, players were not as fit as they are now, and that “fat never pulls.”

Ozzie Guillén speaking on Luis Robert Jr.’s injury: “You can't pull fat. I remember guys having 12 Budweisers and 3 hamburgers, and they played all year long." pic.twitter.com/FkG06hdPdq — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 6, 2024

“Like I always say, John Kruk said, fat never pulls,” Guillen said. “All those eat right, be careful what you eat, don’t eat cheeseburgers… no, man, I remember those guys drinking six, seven, 12 Budweisers, three hamburgers, go get it, boys. They played all year long.”

Guillen may have a point. Of course, those days are long gone, and when it comes out that players aren’t taking care of themselves, the reaction is very negative.

Even beyond the injuries, the White Sox are off to a poor start, entering play Saturday at 1-6. They have some bigger problems than not having enough fat on them.