White Sox-Braves game was delayed for strangest reason

Monday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves was a rain-soaked affair that included one rain delay and another early finish. There was a third delay, however, that had a much more bizarre reason behind it.

When the White Sox came to bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, there was one problem: the team was missing a first base coach. The game had to be held up for roughly a minute while the team located Jason Bourgeois, who finally took his position a bit awkwardly.

Ever seen a first base coach delay? Thanks to the 2024 White Sox, now you have pic.twitter.com/48KRySh45t — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 1, 2024

To be fair, there had been a 44-minute rain delay before this, but the game had resumed while the Braves were hitting in the top of the eighth. There was plenty of time for the White Sox to be ready for this.

Monday’s loss dropped the White Sox to 0-4 as they were blown out 9-0 by the Braves. They are probably in for a long season, even though they are still trying to add reinforcements to the roster.