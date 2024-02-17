Pablo Sandoval making surprise MLB comeback attempt

Pablo Sandoval has not played in an MLB game in three years and has not been a particularly productive player in roughly a decade, but the former All-Star is still attempting an unlikely comeback.

Sandoval will attend camp with the San Francisco Giants as a non-roster invitee, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Sandoval’s comeback attempt is described as genuine and not simply for a final send-off from the team he most identifies with.

Criticized for his weight issues at times during his career, Sandoval is said to have slimmed down and has told friends he feels great physically. The 37-year-old has continued playing — and going viral — in Mexico and Dubai since his last MLB appearance, which came in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves.

Sandoval hit 14 home runs with the Giants in 2019, his second stint with the organization. He is an extreme longshot to make the team out of spring camp, but he will get the opportunity.