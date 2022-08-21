Padres reportedly ‘absolutely livid’ with Fernando Tatis Jr

Fernando Tatis Jr insists his positive performance-enhancing drug test was triggered by a medication he took for a fungal infection, but it sure does not sound like the San Diego Padres are buying that excuse.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Padres “remain absolutely livid” with Tatis even after the star outfielder has begun his apology tour.

Tatis, who was suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid, met with Padres executives on Thursday, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. The 23-year-old also spoke with teammates who reportedly “expressed disappointment and anger,” though many of them felt it was necessary for Tatis to address all the issues he has had this season.

Tatis’ father, Fernando Tatis Sr., said his son contracted a fungus during a haircut and used a spray to treat it. The spray supposedly contained the steroid that triggered a positive test for Tatis Jr.

What makes the situation even more frustrating for the Padres is that Tatis had not played at all this season because of a wrist injury. The slugger suffered that injury during an offseason motorcycle accident that he was deceitful about.

Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres last year. You can understand why they are unhappy with their return on that investment thus far. The team has already sent some strong messages to Tatis in the wake of his PED ban.