Fernando Tatis Sr. has very bizarre explanation for son’s positive PED test

August 15, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Fernando Tatis Jr. looking away.

Apr 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to bad excuses, Fernando Tatis Sr. may have just topped “he was hacked” and “the dog ate his homework.”

The retired MLB slugger spoke this week to baseball insider Hector Gomez and offered an extremely peculiar explanation for the recent positive PED test of his son, Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres.

Tatis Sr. said that his son contracted a fungus during a haircut and used a spray called “trofobol” to treat it.

It got even weirder from there as Tatis Sr. claimed his son used the spray for his skin only and not to enhance performance. Tatis Sr. also said millions of fans would now stop watching baseball because of Tatis Jr’s suspension.

Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension from Major League Baseball last week after he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol (per the release from the MLB commissioner’s office). As for “trofobol,” an online search for that term returns less than 300 total results (though some Dominican websites do list “Trofobol Spray” as a product for sale).

The All-Star slugger Tatis Jr. had a similar explanation for his positive test, blaming it on a medication used to treat ringworm (which is a type of fungal infection). Whatever the real reason for the positive test though, this is not the first time Tatis Sr. has done some bizarre damage control for his son.

