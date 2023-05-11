 Skip to main content
Padres broadcast aired surreal ad during Fernando Tatis Jr at-bat

May 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Fernando Tatis Jr. looking away.

Apr 19, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) looks on after the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. faced a lot of criticism after he injured himself in a motorcycle accident prior to the 2022 season, and it appears the San Diego Padres star may have even been trolled by his own team during Wednesday night’s game.

When Tatis came to bat in the top of the third inning of the Padres’ game against the Minnesota Twins, an advertisement for Law Tigers aired across the bottom of the screen on Bally Sports. The ad said “Injured in a Motorcycle Accident?” That’s because Law Tigers is a firm that specializes in motorcycle accidents.

Even if that was not intended as a shot at Tatis, the timing could not have been better (or worse, depending on your viewpoint).

Tatis missed the first 102 games of last season after he fractured his wrist. The slugger was involved in a motorcycle accident in December that was initially described as minor, but it turned out to be quite significant. Tatis would not confirm that the motorcycle incident led to the wrist injury but indicated that he had multiple falls off his motorcycle during the winter.

Tatis was then on his rehab assignment when he was suspended for 80 games for violating MLB’s performance enhancing drug policy. The team was said to be very unhappy with the star shortstop at the time.

Even if Wednesday’s graphic was unintentional, fans got a serious kick out of it.

Fernando Tatis Jr, San Diego Padres
