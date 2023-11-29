Padres coach leaving for another team after missing out on manager job

After failing to get the big promotion, a San Diego Padres coach has decided to dip.

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reported Wednesday that Padres bench coach Ryan Flaherty is expected to be named to the same position for the Chicago Cubs. Flaherty was a finalist for San Diego’s manager job, but it ultimately went to a different in-house candidate instead.

The Athletic’s Dennis Lin adds that the Padres gave Flaherty, who had a year left on his contract, permission to interview with other MLB teams after making their managerial hire.

The 37-year-old Flaherty, a former MLB infielder for three different teams, joined the Padres in 2019 as an advance scout and development coach. He was then promoted to bench coach prior to the 2023 campaign.

While Flaherty was popular with San Diego’s players, especially star slugger Manny Machado, he now joins an upstart Cubs squad under newly-minted manager Craig Counsell. Interestingly enough, the Cubs were just linked to an ex-Flaherty teammate with the then-Cleveland Indians.