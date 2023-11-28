Cubs, Reds battling over former Cy Young winner?

A friendly rivalry may be brewing in the NL Central for the services of one former Cy Young Award winner.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Tuesday that the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds are among the teams active in trade conversations for Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber. Morosi notes that both teams are also in the mix for Tampa Bay Rays righty Glasnow.

Bieber, the AL Cy Young winner in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, is a particularly interesting name. He is still just 28 but is going into his final year of club control in 2024. Bieber was 6-6 last season for Cleveland with a 3.80 ERA and 107 strikeouts but missed extended time in the middle of the year with an elbow issue.

Both the Cubs and the Reds have very deep farm systems to entice the Guardians with as well as the need for another veteran piece to get them over the hump (the Cubs were 83-79 last season and the Reds were 82-80). Also a two-time All-Star and 2022 Gold Glove winner, Bieber was already a rumored trade candidate some months ago and now appears to be drawing some serious interest once again.