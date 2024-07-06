Padres fan gets nailed by security after celebrating with Manny Machado

The series opener between the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks proved to be a thrilling one with a total of nine runs scored in the final frame, including a walk-off home run courtesy of superstar Manny Machado.

Trailing 7-2 in the top half of the ninth inning, the Diamondbacks rallied with six runs and assumed an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom half. But the Padres quickly answered back with a Jurickson Profar home run to tie things up and then the Machado walk-off two batters later.

But the excitement wasn’t over yet.

As Petco Park flew into a celebratory frenzy, one fan took things a little too far. He hopped the wall and ran over to the Padres’ dugout where he attempted to take a selfie with Machado, who was being congratulated by his teammates.

While Machado appeared amused with the whole thing, security was not. And they did not go easy on the poor fan.

A fan went onto the field to celebrate with Manny Machado and got immediately trucked pic.twitter.com/C0jM6tH3al — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 6, 2024

“Two points for a takedown,” the play-by-play announcer joked.

Manny Machado laughed about the situation after the game, admitting he felt bad for the fan while also acknowledging that he’s now got a good story to tell his friends.

“I thought it was one of our guys in here celebrating with me,” Machado said, via The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I looked around and when I turned around he was getting tackled, man. I felt bad. I felt bad.

“Obviously it’s not a good situation for him, but he got some good footage there for sure.”

The fan may have gotten good footage but he also received some bumps and bruises before being carted off to jail. He’ll have to weigh whether or not the juice was worth the squeeze once the judge hands down his fine (but let’s be honest, it was worth it).