Padres had incredibly petty post for Dodgers during series finale win

April 15, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A San Diego Padres hat resting on a glove

Aug 8, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of an official San Diego Padres New Era on field hat against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers never fail to bring the drama.

The two division rivals met over the weekend for a highly eventful series. San Diego took the first game 8-7 in extra innings, but the Dodgers won the second one 5-2. During the second game, Padres infielder Jurickson Profar got heated with Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone after an inside pitch in the fifth inning, causing both benches to empty.

After the game, Dodgers catcher Will Smith disputed the notion that they were intentionally throwing at Profar, calling him “irrelevant.”

That comment came back to bite Smith in Sunday’s rubber match though. It was Profar who was the hero in that contest as he smacked a massive bases-clearing double off the wall in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Neither team would score again as the Padres went on to win 6-3.

The Padres used their opportunity to get petty with it and posted the highlight to X with the caption, “That’s a pretty relevant swing.”

With the weekend series victory, the Padres have now won three of five games against the Dodgers this season and sit just two games behind them in the NL West standings. Though the two teams obviously have a whole lot of history, Smith probably should have waited until the series was over before taking his swipes.

