Padres had incredibly petty post for Dodgers during series finale win

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers never fail to bring the drama.

The two division rivals met over the weekend for a highly eventful series. San Diego took the first game 8-7 in extra innings, but the Dodgers won the second one 5-2. During the second game, Padres infielder Jurickson Profar got heated with Dodgers pitcher Gavin Stone after an inside pitch in the fifth inning, causing both benches to empty.

Jurickson Profar didn't like where Gavin Stone threw that pitch. Benches clear pic.twitter.com/xTUesLcaRC — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) April 14, 2024

After the game, Dodgers catcher Will Smith disputed the notion that they were intentionally throwing at Profar, calling him “irrelevant.”

Will Smith told us this on the postgame show about the Profar drama in the 4th inning: "I don't know why we would have thrown at him…he's kind of irrelevant. " #Dodgers #Padres #DodgersRadio — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 14, 2024

That comment came back to bite Smith in Sunday’s rubber match though. It was Profar who was the hero in that contest as he smacked a massive bases-clearing double off the wall in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. Neither team would score again as the Padres went on to win 6-3.

The Padres used their opportunity to get petty with it and posted the highlight to X with the caption, “That’s a pretty relevant swing.”

That's a pretty relevant swing. pic.twitter.com/DzgX9DlT7f — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2024

With the weekend series victory, the Padres have now won three of five games against the Dodgers this season and sit just two games behind them in the NL West standings. Though the two teams obviously have a whole lot of history, Smith probably should have waited until the series was over before taking his swipes.