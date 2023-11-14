Padres owner Peter Seidler dies at 63

Peter Seidler, the owner and chairman of the San Diego Padres, has died.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner shared the news of Seidler’s death in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” Greupner said. “Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family. He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate. His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Seidler, who recently turned 63, had been battling an illness for the past several months. His family requested that the exact cause of death remain private.

Seidler is a two-time survivor of non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He had battled health issues for years. He was extremely passionate about the Padres and said his wish was to have the franchise remain in his family for generations after he died. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune was told that remains the plan.

In recent years, Seidler spent big to try to build a World Series contender in San Diego. He scoffed at the notion of operating like a small market team and oversaw acquisitions of star players like Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish and Manny Machado while also giving Fernando Tatis Jr. a massive extension.

Seidler is survived by his wife Sheel, three young children, his mother Terry Seidler, and nine siblings. Tom Seidler, Peter’s brother, works as the Senior Vice President for Community and Military Affairs for the Padres.

The Padres have been searching for a new manager after Bob Melvin left to become the manager of the San Francisco Giants last month. The organization has decided to break from all non-essential business activity for a week out of respect for Seidler. A source told Acee that a new manager will be named next week before Thanksgiving.