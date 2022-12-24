Padres reportedly pursuing All-Star pitcher

The San Diego Padres’ offseason spendapalooza may not be finished yet.

Rob Bradford of WEEI reports this week that the Padres are known to be in pursuit of veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Bradford adds that the Los Angeles Angels are in the mix as well as another unidentified team, possibly in the AL East.

Eovaldi, 32, was an All-Star in 2021 and went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts with the Boston Red Sox last season. He also had a legendary performance for the Red Sox during their 2018 World Series run.

The Padres already broke the bank earlier this offseason for shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another player from Boston. Their free agent spending spree has seen them sign infielder Matt Carpenter and relievers Seth Lugo and Robert Suarez (the latter of whom was re-signed) as well. While Lugo could make some starts for the Padres, they have otherwise done little to address their rotation. Sean Manaea was lost in free agency to the Giants, but another quality arm in Eovaldi may now be arriving to take his place.