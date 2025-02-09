Report: Padres increasingly likely to trade All-Star pitcher

The San Diego Padres may still have one major move to make this offseason, though it might not be one their fans will be happy with.

The Padres are less likely to trade starting pitchers Dylan Cease or Michael King this offseason, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. However, it is seen as increasingly possible that the team will trade closer Robert Suarez before the start of the season.

The Padres still want to shed more money from their payroll, and Suarez is owed $10 million in 2025. The 33-year-old also has a pair of player of affordable player options for 2026 and 2027. The team is also confident that they could absorb the loss of Suarez due to their bullpen depth while simultaneously getting a worthwhile return in a trade.

Suarez emerged as an All-Star in 2024 as he took over the Padres’ closer role for the first time. He posted a 2.77 ERA in 65 innings and tallied 36 saves.

Cease and King are likely to be more valuable to the Padres this season than their closer is, simply by virtue of pitching more innings. Cease in particular had come up in trade rumors, but the Padres appear to be looking in other directions now.

The Padres have had a quiet offseason in terms of additions, and have sought to cut payroll amid an ownership dispute. That has not gone down well with at least one of their stars, but the organization appears to have little choice after carrying a $253 million payroll two years ago.