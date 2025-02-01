Manny Machado has telling quote about Padres’ offseason

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado offered a somewhat telling quote about the team’s lack of offseason moves so far.

Machado was asked how much attention he had paid to the team’s offseason and financial situation, and offered up a candid answer. The third baseman said he was not thrilled with the team’s lack of moves, but accepted that the situation was out of his control.

“At the end of the day, we got to look at the guys we have in here. Are we disappointed we haven’t made any moves? Yeah,” Machado admitted. “As a team, you kind of look up there and you’re a little disappointed that we let some of the guys that were (in) the core group here go elsewhere. At the end of the day, we can’t control that. We can control the group of guys that we have here. We’re going to go and get ready for a long season. That doesn’t change.”

Manny Machado "Are we disappointed we haven't made any moves? Yeah" pic.twitter.com/PxC5Y6afEf — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) February 1, 2025

The Padres have had a very quiet offseason as an ownership dispute has largely prevented them from spending money. Jurickson Profar, a key player for the team in 2024, left to sign elsewhere, with the team’s ownership situation cited as a factor in that decision. Rumors persist that more big names could leave the team before the start of the season.

San Diego won 93 games last season and came within one win of knocking the Dodgers out in the NLDS. The minimum expectation is that they find a way back to that level and beyond, but it may be tough after such a quiet offseason.