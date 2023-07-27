Report: Padres could trade big names prior to deadline

The San Diego Padres may be about to give up on a season that began with World Series expectations.

The Padres may trade some major names prior to the Aug. 1 deadline, including starting pitcher Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Hader may be the most likely trade candidate.

Several teams who have spoken with the #Padres in recent days believe that All-Star closer Josh Hader and former Cy Young winner Blake Snell will be traded, particularly Hader.

The struggling Padres (49-54) are in 7th place in the wild-card race, 6.5 games out of a playoff spot. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 27, 2023

While it may look like it, this does not have the look of a full-blown firesale. Both Snell and Hader are due to become free agents at the end of the season, so this would largely be an effort to get something for them before their contracts expire.

As recently as Monday, the Padres were said to be leaning toward buying. However, they proceeded to lose two out of three at home to the struggling San Diego Padres, which may be changing their thinking.

Both Snell and Hader would presumably be in high demand, even if both are potential rentals. Hader has an 0.95 ERA in 40 appearances, while Snell’s 2.61 ERA leads all of baseball.