Report reveals whether disappointing Padres will be sellers ahead of trade deadline

The San Diego Padres remain outside of the playoff picture despite having the third-largest payroll in the MLB this season. That raises questions about what they’ll ultimately do before the looming trade deadline.

The Padres entered Monday six games out of the final Wild Card spot and a full 10 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. They’re not completely out of the hunt just yet. But with almost two-thirds of the season finished, every loss stings that much more for San Diego.

The Padres are said to be “leaning toward” being buyers, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. However, the report also states that their trade plans could very well depend on how well they perform on the field in the week leading up to the deadline.

San Diego will host the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Texas Rangers for a pair of three-game series. The Padres winning both series will inch them closer to playoff contention, while a losing record might seal their fate as sellers.

In a losing scenario, Rosenthal adds that both ace pitcher Blake Snell and closer Josh Hader could potentially be available for trades if the right deals arise. Any return for San Diego would need to yield a package that helps them on the field now and going forward, as opposed to one centered on prospects.

It’s tough to imagine San Diego letting Snell go given that his 2.67 ERA leads the majors entering this week. But if the Padres tumble down the standings in the next few days, getting something in return for some of their assets will start to make more sense.