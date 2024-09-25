Padres turn triple-play to end game against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night by pulling off an incredible defensive play.

The Dodgers had runners on first and second with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth inning against Padres closer Robert Suarez. Miguel Rojas was batting and hit a hard ground ball to Manny Machado, who was playing in. Machado stepped on third for the force out, then fired to second for another out, and Jake Cronenworth threw to first for the game-ending triple-play.

A TRIPLE PLAY! TO SECURE A SPOT IN THE POSTSEASON! UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/NfbCRgt0Y6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 25, 2024

What an incredible way to end the game.

Not only did the Padres secure the win with a thrilling play, but they also clinched a postseason berth with the victory, which was their 91st of the season.