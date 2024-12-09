Paul Goldschmidt reportedly drawing interest from AL playoff team

Former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt might find a landing spot with an American League playoff team for 2025.

Goldschmidt is drawing interest from the Detroit Tigers, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The interest still appears to be preliminary at this stage, and no deal seems to be close.

The Tigers are showing interest in free agent 1B Paul Goldschmidt, sources say. Goldschmidt, 37, is two years removed from winning the NL MVP. He hit 22 HR with a .716 OPS this year while playing in 154 games with the Cardinals. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2024

Goldschmidt remains a vaunted power hitter, though his numbers have started to decline from his peak. He was limited to a .245 batting average and 22 home runs last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and his .716 OPS was the worst single-season mark of his career. Given his age, that is a somewhat worrying drop, and one the Tigers would have to be wary of.

On the other hand, Goldschmidt has been an above-average contributor for his entire career, and the Tigers certainly need right-handed power in their lineup. That is why they have also been linked to one of Goldschmidt’s former teammates. Goldschmidt’s value is likely down after a rough 2024, which might make it easier for the Tigers to land him on a short-term deal.