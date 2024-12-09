 Skip to main content
Paul Goldschmidt reportedly drawing interest from AL playoff team

December 9, 2024
by Grey Papke
Paul Goldschmidt smiling.

Jul 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) waits at first during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt might find a landing spot with an American League playoff team for 2025.

Goldschmidt is drawing interest from the Detroit Tigers, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The interest still appears to be preliminary at this stage, and no deal seems to be close.

Goldschmidt remains a vaunted power hitter, though his numbers have started to decline from his peak. He was limited to a .245 batting average and 22 home runs last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, and his .716 OPS was the worst single-season mark of his career. Given his age, that is a somewhat worrying drop, and one the Tigers would have to be wary of.

On the other hand, Goldschmidt has been an above-average contributor for his entire career, and the Tigers certainly need right-handed power in their lineup. That is why they have also been linked to one of Goldschmidt’s former teammates. Goldschmidt’s value is likely down after a rough 2024, which might make it easier for the Tigers to land him on a short-term deal.

