Paul Skenes towers over country music star in viral photo

Paul Skenes is one tall dude, especially compared to non-baseball players.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Skenes went viral this week over his photo with country music star Kenny Chesney. In the photo, which Skenes posted to his Instagram Story, he was towering way above Chesney.

Check it out.

Paul Skenes vibing with Kenny Chesney pic.twitter.com/lo0tpRlffX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2024

The 22-year-old All-Star flamethrower Skenes measures in at 6-foot-6 while the best-selling singer Chesney is a modest 5-foot-6. That would explain the visuals in that photo there.

Meanwhile, Skenes is a known enthusiast of country music. He has warmed up to “Cue Country Roads” by Charles Wesley Godwin before and has also spoken about his love of the genre on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

@CharlesWesleyG Paul Skenes warmed up to “Cue Country Roads”! pic.twitter.com/DcJpD6gBk3 — Matthew Bashioum (@maggiesfarm76) May 11, 2024

"No social media … no hobbies … big time baseball … it is what it is … [and] country music" #PaulSkenes #PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/pG18gPxcT1 — J Carter Andersen (@jcarterandersen) April 27, 2024

As for Chesney, count him among those who want a piece of the best show in baseball right now. Skenes is so popular as a rookie that he is even getting ovations while pitching on the road.