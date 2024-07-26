 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 26, 2024

Paul Skenes towers over country music star in viral photo

July 26, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Paul Skenes ready to throw

May 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Skenes is one tall dude, especially compared to non-baseball players.

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Skenes went viral this week over his photo with country music star Kenny Chesney. In the photo, which Skenes posted to his Instagram Story, he was towering way above Chesney.

Check it out.

The 22-year-old All-Star flamethrower Skenes measures in at 6-foot-6 while the best-selling singer Chesney is a modest 5-foot-6. That would explain the visuals in that photo there.

Meanwhile, Skenes is a known enthusiast of country music. He has warmed up to “Cue Country Roads” by Charles Wesley Godwin before and has also spoken about his love of the genre on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

As for Chesney, count him among those who want a piece of the best show in baseball right now. Skenes is so popular as a rookie that he is even getting ovations while pitching on the road.

Article Tags

Kenny ChesneyPaul Skenes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus