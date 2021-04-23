Pete Alonso had funny comment after Mets got swept by Cubs

The New York Mets came into their series against the Chicago Cubs this week playing fairly solid baseball, but they were swept and outscored 23-8 in the three-game set. Pete Alonso did his best to describe what that feels like.

Though the Mets remain in first place in the NL East at 7-7, Alonso had a difficult time handling the sweep.

“Getting swept feels like eating a s— sandwich, to be honest with you,” the star first baseman said, via Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.

The Mets lost Thursday night’s game in 10 innings, which probably made the sweep sting even more for Alonso and others. They had won five of their previous six games.

Alonso is hitting just .231 to start the season but has four home runs and 11 RBI. Just like his comments after playing the Philadelphia Phillies recently, Alonso’s remark about eating a crap sandwich is a reminder of why fans love him so much.