Pete Alonso makes big Home Run Derby decision

Pete Alonso has established himself as the man to beat in the Home Run Derby for two seasons running, and the New York Mets first baseman will be defending his title again in Los Angeles.

Alonso confirmed on Instagram Monday that he will take part in the 2022 event, making a bid to defend his back-to-back titles.

Perhaps most importantly, Alonso also confirmed that former Mets bench coach Dave Jauss will be pitching to him again this year. Jauss, now a player development advisor for the Washington Nationals, was heralded for his contribution to Alonso’s 2021 title.

Pete Alonso says he’ll be in the Home Run Derby again (obviously) and his pitcher will be Dave Jauss. Jauss asked for “two pots of coffee for before and a case of Bud Light for after and he said he’s good to go,” Alonso said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 11, 2022

Alonso won the event in 2019 and 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no Home Run Derby was held in 2020, so Alonso is still the back-to-back reigning champ. If Alonso were to win, he would become the first player to claim the crown three times in a row. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player to have ever won three Home Run Derbies at all.

Alonso has 23 home runs so far on the season, so he remains in fine form. While no other participants have officially confirmed their involvement, anyone who enters will have a tough time beating the experienced Mets infielder.

At a time when many players decline to participate in the competition, Alonso may be enticed by the Home Run Derby’s cash bonus. The million-dollar bonus to the winner was significantly more money than the full salary Alonso was making in 2019 and 2021 as a pre-arbitration player. Alonso is making $7.4 million this season, which is his first as an arbitration-eligible player. The million-dollar bonus is still a nice incentive even at his current elevated salary.