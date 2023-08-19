Pete Alonso made up for his big mistake with Cardinals rookie

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made a pretty ridiculous mistake during Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals, but it is fair to say he went above and beyond to make things right.

Alonso made the mistake of tossing Cardinals rookie Masyn Winn’s first career hit into the stands during Friday’s game. Alonso was embarrassed by what was obviously an innocent mistake, and the ball found its way back to Winn eventually.

That was not enough for Alonso. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets first baseman sent along an autographed bat and a bottle of Don Julio tequila as an apology.

Pete Alonso sent an autographed bat and bottle of “1942” to Masyn Winn as a goodwill gesture after last night accidentally throwing the ball from his first hit into the stands. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 19, 2023

That’s a pretty solid apology on Alonso’s part. If Winn ever had an issue with him, which he didn’t seem to, those problems are likely gone now.

The Mets wound up winning the game 7-1, by the way, so Alonso probably had an easier time dealing with the fallout following a score like that.