Pete Rose will have notable reunion with former team

Pete Rose will be welcomed back by a former team next month for the first time since he was banned from baseball.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced that Rose would be welcomed back for the team’s alumni weekend on Aug. 5-7. The festivities will include a reunion of the 1980 championship team, of which Rose was a key part. The event will mark the first time Rose will appear on the field in Philadelphia since receiving his lifetime ban in 1989.

The Phillies released a statement saying they had received MLB’s permission to have Rose at the event, and that Rose’s teammates wanted him included.

The Phillies issued this statement regarding Pete Rose’s inclusion in the club’s alumni weekend ceremonies Aug. 5-7: pic.twitter.com/OMAGw8uXne — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 24, 2022

Notably, MLB has not always approved Rose’s attendance at events like this, though he has been welcomed back in Cincinnati on a few occasions. The Phillies had planned to honor him in 2017, but Rose was facing legal issues at the time and the organization decided to scrap those plans.