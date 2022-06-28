Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker get big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard.

The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury), and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.

Rodriguez, Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, Angels bench coach Ray Montgomery and interpreter Manny Del Campo all got two games. Angels catching coach Bill Haselman was suspended a game.

– Phil Nevin: 10 games

– Jesse Winker: 7 games

– J.P Crawford, Anthony Rendon, Dom Chiti: 5 games

– Andrew Wantz, Ryan Tepera: 3 games

– Julio Rodriguez, Raisel Iglesias, Ray Montgomery, Manny Del Campo: 2 games

– Bill Haselman: 1 game

The suspension for Rendon means the third baseman will have to serve it when he comes off the injured list next season. He also is not allowed on the team’s bench for the next seven games.

With the way the Angels have performed under Nevin, they might be better off thanks to the suspensions.