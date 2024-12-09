Phillies add 2-time All-Star pitcher in free agency

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t about to let the division rival New York Mets have all the fun in free agency.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Monday that the Phillies are in agreement on a free agent deal with reliever Jordan Romano. The righty Romano was available after being non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays last month.

Romano, 31, debuted with Toronto in 2019 and had been with them ever since then. As the Blue Jays’ closer, he made back-to-back AL All-Star teams in 2022 and 2023, producing 36-save campaigns in each of those years. But Romano had a lousy 2024, posting an ugly 6.59 ERA before being shut down after May because of an injury to his throwing elbow that eventually required arthroscopic surgery.

As such, Romano is something of a wild-card right now. But with their relievers Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman both in free agency themselves right now, the Phillies will take a stab at Romano (in what could be the first domino to fall in a big offseason overhaul for them).