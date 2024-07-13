 Skip to main content
Phillies tie National League record with newest All-Star selection

July 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Philadelphia Phillies hat in the dugout

Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies got yet another All-Star selection on Saturday, and with it, they tied a National League record.

Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was added to the NL roster on Saturday as a replacement for Atlanta’s Chris Sale, who will be starting for the Braves on Sunday. That makes eight All-Stars for the Phillies, tying a record.

In addition, Sanchez becomes the fifth Phillies pitcher to make the All-Star team, which is a record by itself.

The Phillies enter play Saturday with a 61-33 record, the best mark in all of baseball. Accolades will inevitably come with that, especially for a team that has big names like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber.

At least one team will likely feel a bit jealous over the All-Star attention the Phillies are getting. It’s tough to argue that they don’t deserve the accolades, though.

Philadelphia Phillies
