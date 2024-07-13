Phillies tie National League record with newest All-Star selection

The Philadelphia Phillies got yet another All-Star selection on Saturday, and with it, they tied a National League record.

Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez was added to the NL roster on Saturday as a replacement for Atlanta’s Chris Sale, who will be starting for the Braves on Sunday. That makes eight All-Stars for the Phillies, tying a record.

The Phillies have tied the NL record with eight players on the All-Star team! Alec Bohm

Bryce Harper

Jeff Hoffman

Matt Strahm

Ranger Suarez

Trea Turner

Zack Wheeler

Cristopher Sanchez pic.twitter.com/j7a6kDIfep — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2024

In addition, Sanchez becomes the fifth Phillies pitcher to make the All-Star team, which is a record by itself.

Cristopher Sánchez was named to the All-Star Game as a replacement for the NL team. The Phillies’ five All-Star pitchers — Wheeler, Suárez, Sánchez, Strahm, Hoffman — is an MLB record. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 13, 2024

The Phillies enter play Saturday with a 61-33 record, the best mark in all of baseball. Accolades will inevitably come with that, especially for a team that has big names like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber.

At least one team will likely feel a bit jealous over the All-Star attention the Phillies are getting. It’s tough to argue that they don’t deserve the accolades, though.