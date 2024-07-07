 Skip to main content
Orioles players are fuming over All-Star snubs

July 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Baltimore Orioles cap

May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite ending Sunday with a 57-33 record, the Baltimore Orioles only had three players selected to represent them at the MLB All-Star Game. That has quickly become a sore spot within the team’s clubhouse.

Pitcher Corbin Burnes, catcher Adley Rutschman, and infielder Gunnar Henderson were the three Orioles who ultimately made the team. Manager Brandon Hyde and multiple Orioles players were critical of the fact that the team did not have more selections. Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was the most frustrated with the outcome, and suggested he was holding back from being even more critical.

“I want to say some stuff about that. I can’t,” Rodriguez said. “I think we should have had more than three All-Stars, for sure. There’s a lot of guys in that clubhouse that are deserving to be there.”

Ryan O’Hearn, who himself could have made the team, was also critical.

Plenty of people feel strongly about All-Star snubs, so the Orioles are no different. O’Hearn, for instance, is hitting .285 with 11 home runs and could have a case.

The reality, however, is there are 14 other teams in the American League, and all of them are entitled to at least one selection. Combine that with positional needs and sometimes deserving players get left out.

Baltimore Orioles
