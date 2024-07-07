Orioles players are fuming over All-Star snubs

Despite ending Sunday with a 57-33 record, the Baltimore Orioles only had three players selected to represent them at the MLB All-Star Game. That has quickly become a sore spot within the team’s clubhouse.

Pitcher Corbin Burnes, catcher Adley Rutschman, and infielder Gunnar Henderson were the three Orioles who ultimately made the team. Manager Brandon Hyde and multiple Orioles players were critical of the fact that the team did not have more selections. Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was the most frustrated with the outcome, and suggested he was holding back from being even more critical.

Grayson Rodriguez on the Orioles having only 3 All-Stars: "I want to say some stuff about that," he said with a smirk. "I can’t. I think we should have had more than three All-Stars, for sure. There’s a lot of guys in that clubhouse that are deserving to be there." — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) July 7, 2024

Ryan O’Hearn, who himself could have made the team, was also critical.

Ryan O'Hearn on the Orioles having only 3 All-Stars: "When you have a team of this caliber and only three guys get to go, yeah it definitely sucks. It is what it is. Very happy for Corbin and Gunnar and Adley. They’re extremely deserving.” — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) July 7, 2024

Plenty of people feel strongly about All-Star snubs, so the Orioles are no different. O’Hearn, for instance, is hitting .285 with 11 home runs and could have a case.

The reality, however, is there are 14 other teams in the American League, and all of them are entitled to at least one selection. Combine that with positional needs and sometimes deserving players get left out.