Phillies announcers not happy with Francisco Lindor throw

The Philadelphia Phillies’ TV announcers were not happy with Francisco Lindor over a throw made by the New York Mets shortstop on Wednesday night.

Edmundo Sosa was batting for the Phillies with his team down 4-1 to the Mets in the top of the fifth inning. Kody Clemens was on first base and ran on the pitch since it was a 3-2 count. Sosa hit a line drive to shortstop for the out. Since Clemens was at second base and had little hope of making it back to first safely, Lindor just tossed the ball slowly to first baseman Pete Alonso, letting it bounce a few times.

The casual throw bothered the Phillies announcers, who felt it was a sign that Lindor was rubbing in just how easy the double play was.

The NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast didn't care for how Mets star Francisco Lindor tossed the ball to first base on an easy double play. "I'm not a big fan. Be a little bit more professional about it."- Ben Davis ⚾️🎙️ pic.twitter.com/W8LrDF0mJz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 1, 2023

“Oh my gosh, he just flips it and rolls it over to first base,” announcer Tom McCarthy said.

“He couldn’t have just tagged him?” Ben Davis asked rhetorically.

Davis said he was “not a big fan” of the way Lindor tossed the ball to first.

“Be a little bit more professional about it … salt in the wound,” Davis described it.

Was the throw a big deal? Not a huge one, but sometimes little things rub people the wrong way. We’ve seen how much people were bothered by the Wander Franco play, and that was much worse.