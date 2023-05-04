Wander Franco creates controversy with showboat move in field

Wander Franco broke one of baseball’s many unwritten rules on Wednesday night, and the Tampa Bay Rays star is taking some heat for it.

With the Rays leading 6-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Franco fielded a hard-hit ground ball and had plenty of time to set his feet and make the throw to first. The star shortstop had so much time, in fact, that he was able casually flip the ball into the air and catch it before recording the final out.

I’m all about having fun playing a kids game, but yea, I don’t like this at all from Wander Franco pic.twitter.com/c1wtWH88hi — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) May 4, 2023

Those who are fans of the classic film “Major League” may have thought of the “nice catch, Hayes” scene from that movie.

Franco made the play, so there was no harm done. He also belted a solo home run to lead off the next inning, which was yet another reminder of the star he has become.

Of course, many felt it was unnecessary to show off and what he did was not worth potentially making an error. You have to wonder if Rays manager Kevin Cash agrees.