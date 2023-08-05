 Skip to main content
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh leaves game after crashing into wall

August 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Brandon Marsh hits the wall

Brandon Marsh left Saturday’s Philadelphia Phillies game against the Kansas City Royals after crashing into the center field wall at Citizens Bank Park.

Samad Taylor was leading off the top of the 5th inning for the Royals against pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. He hit a ball deep to center that bounced off the fence for a triple.

Marsh went back to try making the catch, but he ran into the wall and injured his knee.

Marsh exited the game and was replaced by Johan Rojas.

The Phillies later said Marsh left with a bruised knee. The young outfielder is undergoing further testing.

Marsh is batting .283 with an .832 OPS this season. The 25-year-old has blossomed since being acquired by the Phillies in a trade with the Angels last season.

Brandon Marsh
