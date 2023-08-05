Phillies’ Brandon Marsh leaves game after crashing into wall

Brandon Marsh left Saturday’s Philadelphia Phillies game against the Kansas City Royals after crashing into the center field wall at Citizens Bank Park.

Samad Taylor was leading off the top of the 5th inning for the Royals against pitcher Cristopher Sanchez. He hit a ball deep to center that bounced off the fence for a triple.

Marsh went back to try making the catch, but he ran into the wall and injured his knee.

Brandon Marsh has been removed from the game after slamming into the center field wall pic.twitter.com/MCae0LteRM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 5, 2023

Marsh exited the game and was replaced by Johan Rojas.

The Phillies later said Marsh left with a bruised knee. The young outfielder is undergoing further testing.

Bruised left knee for Brandon Marsh, according to the #Phillies. He's undergoing further testing. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) August 5, 2023

Marsh is batting .283 with an .832 OPS this season. The 25-year-old has blossomed since being acquired by the Phillies in a trade with the Angels last season.