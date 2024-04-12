Phillies broadcast made hilarious Nick Castellanos mistake during game

The Philadelphia Phillies broadcast was just as ready for the great meme as the rest of us were.

During Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh launched his fourth homer of the year. He took Jared Jones deep in the seventh inning with a two-run shot to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead (they eventually went on to win 5-1).

The home broadcast made a funny mistake though as Marsh rounded the bases. The score bug mistakenly stated that Phillies teammate Nick Castellanos had homered instead. Take a look.

Broadcast was so prepared following today's events that they put the wrong name on the score bug pic.twitter.com/pOSKb7eE0b — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 12, 2024

Why was that so notable? Well, the entire sports world believed Castellanos was going to homer on Thursday. He is notorious for hitting home runs at highly inopportune times, such as when someone famous dies. Castellanos has even publicly acknowledged the meme he inadvertently created with his history of poorly-timed dingers.

With the news of OJ Simpson’s death at age 76 earlier in the day Thursday, the Internet officially put Castellanos on homer watch. He did not deliver unfortunately, going 0-for-3 to drop his season average to .152 and remain homerless on the year. But at least Marsh and the rest of the Phillies were able to take care of the job for Castellanos on Thursday.