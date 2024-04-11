OJ Simpson dies – dead at 76

OJ Simpson has died.

Simpson’s family issued a statement on Thursday sharing the news of the 76-year-old’s death. Simpson had been battling cancer.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the Simpson family said in a statement.

A report earlier this year indicated that Simpson had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Simpson was one of the most polarizing figures in American history. He was a star running back at USC and then in the NFL after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the first overall pick in 1969. Simpson, whose nickname was “The Juice,” played for the Bills for nine years before playing two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers to finish his career.

Simpson was named NFL MVP in 1973. His 2,003 rushing yards that year rank 8th all time for a single season, and there were only 14 regular-season games at the time. Simpson made five Pro Bowl teams and was a First-team All-Pro five teams. His 11,236 rushing yards currently rank 21st on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Though he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, Simpson is better known to many for being accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Simpson was acquitted following a lengthy trial that captivated the public’s interest.

Simpson served nine years in prison from 2008-2017 for armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from a confrontation with two sports collectibles dealers at a Vegas casino hotel in 2007. He argued that he only wanted to retrieve memorabilia that was stolen from him years ago after he was acquitted in the double murder case.