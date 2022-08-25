 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 25, 2022

Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

August 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bryce Harper in a headband

Aug 5, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.

Harper’s return should be a huge boost to a Phillies team that has hung in admirably in his absence. The team enters Thursday with a 69-55 record, two games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the second Wild Card spot.

Harper barely needed any time on his rehab assignment before the Phillies deemed him ready to return. That’s great news for everyone except the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus