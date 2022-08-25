Phillies make major Bryce Harper announcement

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to get a major boost as they try to solidify their hold on an NL Wild Card spot.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson announced Thursday that Harper will be recalled from his rehab stint and join the team Friday. Harper has not played since June 25, when he suffered a broken thumb on a Blake Snell fastball.

Bryce Harper will be activated tomorrow, Rob Thomson said. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 25, 2022

Harper’s return should be a huge boost to a Phillies team that has hung in admirably in his absence. The team enters Thursday with a 69-55 record, two games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the second Wild Card spot.

Harper barely needed any time on his rehab assignment before the Phillies deemed him ready to return. That’s great news for everyone except the team’s Triple-A affiliate.